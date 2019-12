印度本土移动应用崛起，中国产应用滑坡

Data from @AppsFlyer state of App Marketing 2019 India – key highights:

– Indian Apps claimed more installs in 2019 vs chinese Apps

– Apps in finance category spent the most in non-organic install (easy to guess which ones)

– As a result, finance Apps saw 59% uninstall on Day 1 pic.twitter.com/ROADpk9VQK

