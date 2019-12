全球二氧化碳排放预计今年将创新高

Just in: Global carbon emissions hit a new all-time high in 2019, up 0.6% from last year.

This news is shockingly important and heartbreakingly serious. Not only are we entirely failing to reduce emissions, we are making the climate emergency worse at an increasingly fast rate. pic.twitter.com/A2nasPT3lI

— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) December 4, 2019